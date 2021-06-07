‘Deadly Premonition’ director Swery delays his cat game ‘The Good Life’

Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro, the director of 2010’s Deadly Premonition, has delayed the release of his upcoming cat game The Good Life.

Swery and his studio White Owl Inc were originally set to release The Good Life this summer, as announced in December last year, but has since been delayed to this fall instead. The developer noted in a new update to Kickstarter backers that the title is in its “final stretch”, but that more time will be needed in order to add “last touches to the game”.

Along with the new release window, Swery also announced that his studio has partnered with a new publisher for The Good Life’s release. He has teamed up with indie company Playism, which published the director’s 2014 title D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die, and ended his collaboration with original publisher The Irregular Corporation.

Hello guys, We posted an important announcement Today. We, White Owls and Playism will release The Good Life together. I mean they are new partner/publisher. #TheGoodLife

The Good Life will follow the journey of journalist Naomi Hayward, who travels to the idyllic English town of Rainy Woods to uncover a mystery. While there, she uncovers that the villagers turn into cats and dogs at night, and she soon gains the ability to do the same. The game will also be released for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Swery initially had trouble getting The Good Life off the ground when the game was originally announced back in 2017. On the title’s first go at crowdfunding, through the platform Fig, it failed to meet its US$1.5million goal and only raised approximately US$780,000, with the money subsequently going back to backers.

The director later found success with crowdfunding on Kickstarter in 2018. With a more modest goal of about US$650,000, the second campaign exceeded its goal with approximately the same amount raised as it initially did on Fig. At the time, the game was expected to be released in November 2019.