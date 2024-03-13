Switch 2 might be called the Nintendo Attach

It looks like the successor to the Switch might be called the Nintendo Attach.

Despite plenty of rumours and speculation, Nintendo has confirmed nothing about the Switch 2.

However, a new marketing survey on YouTube suggests that the new console may be called the Nintendo Attach.

Taking to Reddit, Keiyatom shared a screenshot of the pre-video survey that asked “which of these gaming products would you consider buying?” The options were PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and something called the Nintendo Attach.

So I found a YouTube survey that may have leaked the name for Switch 2 and it’s called Switch…Attach Okay? pic.twitter.com/ZAu95armhm — Luigi’s Sidekick (@LuigiSidekick) March 13, 2024

It comes after speculation that the Switch 2 would feature a removable second screen. However, many Reddit users were quick to point out that YouTube occasionally adds made-up names to their marketing surveys to weed out fake responses, while others have suggested it could be a code name, similar to how the GameCube was known as Dolphin, Wii had the working title Revolution and the Switch was originally known as NX before they were properly announced.

Last month, Nintendo seemingly confirmed that the Switch 2, or the Switch Attach, would be released at some point in 2025.

Announcing Pokémon Legends Z-A, Game Freak confirmed the title “will launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025” rather than the usual messaging of a game “coming to Nintendo Switch”.

Luigi’s Mansion 2, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Princess Peach Showtime are the only first-party releases Nintendo has confirmed for 2024, with all three games due for release by the end of June. It’s led many to assume the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced in the near-future.

Last year, reports alleged that the Switch 2 was shown off with games like The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild at Gamescom 2023 and displayed “visuals comparable to Sony‘s and Microsoft’s current-gen consoles”.

The same year, there were rumours that the development kits for the company’s next console had been sent to “key partner studios” in order to be ready for a launch in the second half of 2024, however further reports suggest that date has been pushed back to allow the company more time to build stock and work on launch titles.

