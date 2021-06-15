Switch exclusive ‘Shin Megami Tensei V’ gets a confirmed release date

Shin Megami Tensei V received a release date and a brand new trailer during Nintendo‘s E3 Direct.

The popular supernatural RPG, from the series that also spawned the Persona spin-off, is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on November 12, 2021.

The trailer follows Mara as she gets sucked from her regular Tokyo high school life into a battle between angels and demons. Check it out below:

Also shown in the video is the command based combat system that will reward players who exploit enemy weaknesses with extra action in their turn. Shin Megami Tensei‘s usual demon negotiations also feature heavily, letting players recruit demons to their side.

Recruited demons can be used in combat, bringing new abilities to the table. They can also be fused together to create new, more powerful demons, with the results of fusion also able to inherit skills during the process.

As noticed by NintendoLife, the Japanese trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V is far more thrilling, focusing on demon combat and flashy attacks rather than explanations of the combat mechanics. It does, however, lack any subtitles.

Nevertheless, if you want to see the aforementioned action, you can watch the trailer below:

Shin Megami Tensei V is currently available to wishlist on the official Nintendo site and physical pre-orders will begin on June 21, 2021.

In other Shin Megami Tensei news, developers who worked on previous titles in the series have announced a brand new title called Monark, which is expected to launch on October 14 in Japan across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo also revealed a brand new 2D Metroid game, titled Metroid Dread. The game follows on from Metroid Fusion and looks like it returns to the series roots.