‘Syberia’ and ‘Syberia 2’ are free on Steam during the Microids sale

The classic point-and-click adventure games Syberia and Syberia 2 are available for free on Steam during the Microids sale.

The sale will run for a limited time, but once downloaded the games are free to keep forever. The Syberia series also includes Syberia 3, which is heavily reduced at 85 per cent off for the duration of the sale.

Syberia was released in 2002 and follows the adventures of Kate Walker, an American lawyer who stumbles onto some complicated and conflicting history in a town owned by a single company.

The official description for the first game sets the scene: “Kate Walker, a young ambitious lawyer from New York, is handed what seems a fairly straight forward assignment – a quick stopover to handle the sale of an old automaton factory hidden in the alpine valleys, then straight back home to the US.”

“Little did she imagine when embarking on this task that her life would be turned upside down. On her expedition across Europe, traveling from Western Europe to the far reaches of Eastern Russia, she encounters a host of incredible characters and locations in her attempt to track down Hans, the genius inventor – the final key to unlock the mystery of Syberia. Her voyage across land and time throws all she values into question, while the deal she sets out to sign turns into a pact with destiny.”

Combining elaborate puzzles, a gripping storyline, and a memorable atmosphere, Syberia and Syberia 2 are considered some of the finest examples of the genre. The third game – Syberia 3 – was released in 2017 but as mentioned, doesn’t form part of this giveaway.

Syberia: The World Before is currently available to pre-order on Steam, and will release on December 10. The game rounds off the story by combining two narratives, allowing players to explore two time periods and stories in parallel.

The creator of Syberia, Benoît Sokal, passed away earlier this year after battling a long-term illness. Sokal was instrumental in combining the iconic art nouveau and clockpunk style, making the game series so distinctive.