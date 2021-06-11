‘Synthetik 2’ gets first raw gameplay footage ahead of early access launch

Flow Fire Games has released new gameplay footage for Synthetik 2, revealing that the shooter will be entering early access on August 19.

The video shows Alpha gameplay footage of a Riotguard Class character infiltrating what appears to be a futuristic power plant using no items, perks, attachments or modules. Synthetik 2 will get a full release sometime in 2022.

Advertisement

Developed by Berlin-based studio Flow Fire Games, Synthetik: Legion Rising was a top-down shooter with roguelike elements. Players chose from one of eight classes to battle their way through procedurally generated levels and defeat the Final Defender.

The most noticeable change with this upcoming sequel is the view has shifted to an isometric viewpoint. This time around, Flow Fire will also be using Unity for the game engine instead of Game Maker.

Another big change is the introduction of factions. According to the Synthetik Universe website, “The new SYNTHETIK Universe is built around all the different factions within the world, human and machine, which all have their own lore, units, strengths, weaknesses, doctrines and technological arsenals.”

“In S2 you play as part of the human defiance and (in Early Access) will encounter both the Machine Military and the Police with their respective sub-factions.”

It will nonetheless retain the same core gameplay as the original’s. Although Synthetik: Legion Rising was released on consoles, the FAQ adds, “We are primarily working on getting the PC release right.”

Advertisement

“Once that is done we can consider a release on consoles, earliest date for this will be the full launch.”

Synthetik 2 is available to wishlist now on Steam.

Elsehwhere, Xbox Summer Game Fest starts next week with over 40 game demos.