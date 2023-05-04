‘System Shock’ developer defends using AI to create artwork of the game’s AI villain

Nightdive Studios has defended its decision to use AI software for an illustration of SHODAN, the rogue AI villain of the studio’s upcoming System Shock remake.

Last week, Nightdive Studio shared artwork of SHODAN given human form (via Eurogamer), with a caption reading: “Imagine, how would my immortal body look like? Designed by an immortal machine for an immortal machine”.

Look at you, hacker: a pathetic creature of meat and bone. Your body, weak, fragile.

How can you challenge a perfect machine?

Imagine, how would my immortal body look like?

As detailed by Nightdive, the artwork was created using Midjourney AI software — but the irony of Nightdive using AI to create artwork for a murderous AI was not lost on fans of the game.

“Idk if anyone told you guys but the game is about evil AI,” wrote one Twitter user, while a number of other replies have stated they will be cancelling pre-orders of the game due to Nightdive’s use of AI.

The use of AI in the world of art is controversial, as AI software “scrapes” other artwork from the internet to generate images — with critics describing the process as plagiarism.

On Monday (May 2), Nightdive defended its use of Midjourney to create the artwork of SHODAN, and claimed it was an attempt at “starting the conversation” around AI.

“This was never about using AI to create artwork instead of using real people. This was about using AI to imagine what AI imagines itself to look like,” argued Nightdive.

“We will use AI again to create other pieces (including artwork). We may well use AI in other areas too. But this will never be at the expense of using skilled people or their creative talents.”

However, System Shock fans remain unconvinced by Nightdive’s argument.

Debates surrounding the ethics of AI are currently taking place across the wider entertainment industry. While the likes of Liam Gallagher and Grimes have shared approval for AI-created music, Nick Cave recently described its use as “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”.

Likewise, an AI version of Kurt Cobain singing Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ received a mixed reception from listeners.

As for System Shock, Nightdive’s remake is set to release later this month following a series of delays.