‘System Shock’ remake gets a PC release date and last-minute delay

Nightdive Studios has announced that the developer’s upcoming System Shock remake has been delayed, moving from a planned launch in March to a PC release in May.

In a statement published today (March 14), Nightdive Studios announced that the PC version of System Shock will launch on May 30.

“We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March, but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!),” added the developer.

As for what the remake entails, Nightdive’s latest announcement says it has “taken the classic gameplay from the original game and added stunning HD visuals, revamped controls, and a totally new interface.”

The studio added that it will also feature new enemies and a fresh hacking system.

The System Shock remake was funded by Kickstarter backers in 2016, and the game has been delayed multiple times since development started.

In 2022, Nightdive Studios said the game “can essentially be finished from beginning to end” already, but it wants to release the remake in the best state possible.

In January, the studio confirmed that System Shock‘s remake was still on track for its now-delayed March release date, and shared a fresh look at the game’s upcoming dismemberment system.

NME got to preview System Shock in September, and said that it will be “worth the wait” when it arrives.

“1994’s System Shock was a UI-heavy point-and-click adventure, while this remake plays out like the games that it inspired,” reads our preview. “This plays out like Bioshock or Prey, as I tote a woefully small gun with too few bullets and try to survive the various horrors of the space station.”

In other gaming news, any new Hitman games are “on hiatus” as IO Interactive focuses on its upcoming James Bond game.