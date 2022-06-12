‘System Shock’ remake has a new trailer

The upcoming System Shock remake has received a brand new meaty trailer showing off more in-game footage during the PC Gaming Show.

Being developed by Nightdive Studios, the Kickstarter project was recently reported on as being entirely playable earlier this year, but the team were taking extra time due to wanting “it done right”.

It’s been almost a year since we last saw the System Shock remake, and while it doesn’t currently have a release date it’s available to pre-order on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. The Kickstarter was originally launched in 2016, with the game being slated for 2017 at the time. Needless to say, it’s been a long time coming.

The Steam description reads; “System Shock is the fully-fledged remake of the ground breaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming’s most iconic villains. Witness the rebirth of one of the greatest and most influential games ever created.”

