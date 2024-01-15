T-Pain is “working on” ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’

T-Pain is apparently working with Rockstar Games on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Speaking to fans during a recent livestream that’s now circulating on social media, T-Pain (real name Faheem Rashad Najm) revealed that he’s working on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Responding to a fan question about playing Grand Theft Auto Online, T-Pain explained that he used to be an active member of the GTA role-playing server NoPixel before being asked to quit because of the conflict of interest.

“I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on Grand Theft Auto 6, and [Rockstar] told me I couldn’t do role-play anymore because it kind of goes against [their rules]. They had this whole speech, like, ‘What if somebody took your album and re-recorded it, and more people were listening to that,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, I kind of get that, but I was having a good time’,” T-Pain said.

“Then I started working on the game with them,” he continued.

Seems like T-Pain is confirmed to have a part in GTA 6! pic.twitter.com/ZtolDo02Nk — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) January 12, 2024

In August last year, Rockstar confirmed it was working with Cfx.re, the team behind Grand Theft Auto role-playing server FiveM. “Over the past few years, we’ve watched with excitement as Rockstar’s creative community have found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto 5, particularly through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers,” Rockstar said in a statement at the time.

“By partnering with the Cfx.re team, we will help them find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they provide to their developers and players.”

Commenting on the news during his livestream, T-Pain said: “What the fuck. You told me I couldn’t do that shit, then teamed up with the people that make the RP.”

While neither T-Pain nor Rockstar have confirmed how the rapper is contributing to Grand Theft Auto 6, fans believe that the studio are recruiting Florida-based artists to help shape the world of the upcoming game, which will see players return to the Miami-inspired Vice City.

Rockstar confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 in December last year, with the game due for release in 2025.

