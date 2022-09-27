T-Pain wants you to leave ‘Apex Legends’ developers alone

Grammy award-winning artist T-Pain has called for Apex Legends fans to stop harassing the game’s developers, after an increase of toxic behaviour among fans.

Apex developer Respawn Entertainment has found an unexpected supporter in T-Pain, who has taken to Twitter in order to call on the game’s more toxic fans to “fucking chill out.”

“Bro y’all have to fucking chill out,” said T-Pain. “It’s a fucking game my dude. Play something else if you hate it so much bro. Walk away from your pc/console if you’ve become so consumed by a game that you feel the need to threaten the ppl that work hard to make it. Chill bro.”

T-Pain is himself a gamer and an avid Apex Legends player, and regularly streams to his over 800,000-strong audience on his Twitch channel.

T-Pain’s intervention comes after Respawn Entertainment called out the harassment their developers are receiving from some players. In a tweet, the developer stated that it had seen “increased harassment towards members of [their] development team” and stressed that it had “a zero tolerance policy for the threats and the harassment of our developers.”

“We welcome community input, however the line between constructive feedback and the harassment of our dev team cannot be crossed,” read the post. “We love hearing feedback and will continue to work alongside our community to foster a respectful, collaborative environment, and uphold the competitive integrity of our game.”

Respawn Entertainment’s statement also saw support from elsewhere in the industry, though with significantly less swearing involved. Destiny developer Bungie also responded on Twitter, stating that “standing against toxicity and harassment takes all of us working together to build healthier communities. We are with you in that effort.”

