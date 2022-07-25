‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ release date and mechanics appear online

The to-be announced Tactics Ogre: Reborn has leaked yet again, with the release date, screenshots and descriptions all being accidentally released.

Square Enix is yet to announce the game, but a fresh leak of the turn-based strategy game indicates that the title will come to PS4 and PS5 on November 11 (via Gematsu).

PlayStation store tracking website PS Deals housed the information, alongside some more details and images of the game itself – after the game was leaked on the PlayStation store last month.

The listing indicates that users will be entitled to both the PS4 and PS5 versions with the one purchase, with the game set to “improve the graphics and sound, as well as updated game design” of the 2010 PSP game Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is itself a remake of a 1995 title.

According to PS Deals, Tactics Ogre: Reborn launches on November 11th. It is based on the PSP version which was enhanced significantly from the SNES/PlayStation versions. We'll need to wait for the official trailer, but I just can't see an SRPG skipping Switch. pic.twitter.com/0jv3w3gwNI — Stealth (@Stealth40k) July 25, 2022

The AI of Tactics Ogre: Reborn has apparently been improved, alongside the management system going to unit-by-unit over being class-wide (allowing for better levelling and unti customisation). Auto save, quicker battle pacing, UI and controls overhaul and high definition background recreations are in the new game as well.

Cutscenes are also now fully voice-acted in both Japanese and English, with the music being re-recorded as live performances too.

Players will also unlock the “World Tarot,” which lets them travel back in-time through the story with your forces intact, letting them make different choices for the overall story. The “Chariot Tarot” does the same thing but during battles themselves, with a certain number of moves reversible, to stop players from backing themselves into a corner.

Whilst this leak appears legitimate, Square Enix has still not even announced Tactics Ogre: Reborn, let alone provided details and a release date.

