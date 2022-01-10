Take-Two Interactive acquires mobile gaming giant Zynga for £9.3billion

Take-Two Interactive has purchased Zynga for £9.3billion ($12.7billion), acquiring the mobile gaming company with an all-cash deal.

Today (January 10), Take-Two Interactive has announced that it has acquired Zynga. The Grand Theft Auto publisher said that the purchase “unifies highly complementary businesses, including Take-Two’s best-in-class portfolio of console and PC games and Zynga’s industry-leading mobile franchises”.

The press release adds that the acquisition “creates one of the largest publicly traded interactive entertainment companies in the world”.

“We are thrilled to announce our transformative transaction with Zynga, which significantly diversifies our business and establishes our leadership position in mobile,” said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

““This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity. Zynga also has a highly talented and deeply experienced team, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Take-Two family in the coming months,” Zelnick added.

Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau said that “combining Zynga’s expertise in mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two’s best-in-class capabilities and intellectual property will enable us to further advance our mission to connect the world through games”. He continued that the acquisition will allow Zynga to “create even better games, reach larger audiences and achieve significant growth”.

Take-Two Interactive is best known for a slew of titles ranging from BioShock to Borderlands, Civilization, Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Meanwhile, Zynga is responsible for some of the biggest mobile games around including Words With Friends and the Farmville series.

Zynga is also currently working on a Nintendo Switch game called Star Wars: Hunters. Back in December 2021, Zynga shared its first gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, and it’s expected to launch some time in 2022.

Elsewhere in gaming news, Steam’s new concurrent player record is higher than the entire population of Ivory Coast.