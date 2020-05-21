‘Kerbal Space Program 2’ delayed due to coronavirus challenges

Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed to Fall 2021 due to challenges stemming from from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The game’s development team announced the postponement on Twitter, explaining that “with everything going on today due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test and make Kerbal Space Program 2 as great as it can be”.

“We understand that this isn’t the news you were hoping to see, but ultimately, we need to make the best decisions for the development of Kerbal Space Program 2,” they added, and assured fans that more content regarding the game will be released from now until it launches.

The game was announced during Gamescom in 2019 and was slated for a March 2020 release date. Kerbal Space Program 2 was later delayed further to the 2021 fiscal year, with a launch date between April 2020 and March 2021. It will now be published by Private Division sometime in Fall 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

The original Kerbal Space Program, which released in 2015 on PC, Linux, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One, is a space flight simulation video game in which players direct a nascent space program, staffed by green aliens known as Kerbals.

Kerbal Space Program 2 is the latest game to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic after Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road announced its postponement yesterday.

Other notable games that have delayed due to the pandemic include Sony’s The Last Of Us Part II, Ghost Of Tsushima and Iron Man VR, all of which have since received new release dates.