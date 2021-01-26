Take-Two shutters ‘GTA Online’ cheat maker, forces it to donate profits

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have shut down a prominent GTA Online cheat maker.

READ MORE: Video games can predict the future

LunaCheats, a popular source for GTA Online hacks, closed over the weekend after having “discussions” with the publisher. The cheat maker has completely taken down its website, saying that it will no longer maintain, develop or distribute its hacks. It has also apologised to the GTA Online community, adding that it would donate all of its profits to a charity of Take-Two’s choice.

“After discussions with Take-Two Interactive, we are immediately ceasing all maintenance, development and distribution of our cheat menu services,” LunaCheats wrote. “We will also be donating our proceeds to a charity designated by Take-Two. We apologize for any and all problems our software has caused to the Grand Theft Auto Online community.”

Advertisement

LunaCheats’ services have also been removed from the websites of third-party sellers, according to PCGamesN. The cheat maker’s hacks had allowed players to enter “God mode”, turn invisible, kick others from lobbies and more.

However, LunaCheats might still face penalties for creating GTA Online hacks, despite having been shut down. According to PC Gamer, Take-Two had ordered Jhonny Perez, the man behind the now-defunct GTA Online cheat program Elusive, to pay US$150,000 in damages back in 2019, even after the service was shuttered.

In other GTA Online news, Rockstar previously said that players who prefer to play the game solo will soon get more content. During an interview with GQ, the game’s design director Scott Butchard stated that giving players a choice to play the game solo is “something that’s been on our minds for quite some time”.

“It’s something we’re keen to carry forward,” he added. “We want to respect teams and players who want to play co-op. But at the same time still allow solo players to still get just as valid an experience out of it. There’s perks to both.”