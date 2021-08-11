Takedowns of ‘GTA 3’, ‘Vice City’, ‘San Andreas’ mods fuel remake rumours

Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive has issued copyright takedown notices for several mods on LibertyCity.net.

A post yesterday (August 10) from the site, which hosts mods for games made by Rockstar Games, noted that the publisher had claimed a number of mods with DMCA strikes.

As reported in PC Gamer, the removed mods included material from Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City and San Andreas, but also other non-GTA games such as Manhunt and Bully. The report notes that Take-Two has taken considerable legal action this year, including issuing takedown notices of mods that move content from old GTA games into GTA V.

Advertisement

A statement at the end of the LibertyCity post added, “Some media thinks that publisher is preparing for release of potential remastered versions of older GTA games.”

That would certainly seem likely as earlier this week (August 9), Take-Two revealed in an investor presentation that it is working on three “new” remakes or remasters, not including the next-gen version of GTA V that is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this November.

News on how the new version of GTA V will be “expanded and enhanced” has not been hugely elaborated so far, with only a trickle of information in recent weeks.

During the reveal of GTA Online‘s summer update, Rockstar said that the next-gen update will allow for select vehicles to get a speed boost. Meanwhile, the German PlayStation blog teased yesterday (August 10) that the game will run at 4K and 60FPS on PS5.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, popular YouTuber Dr Disrespect is opening his own game development studio, which plans to partner with “mega influencers” to help them release their “dream gaming title”.