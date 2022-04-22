‘Tales From The Borderlands’ sequel with “all-new characters” to release this year

Gearbox and 2K have announced that a sequel to narrative-adventure game Tales From The Borderlands is coming out this year.

The sequel to Telltale‘s 2014 episodic adventure set in the Borderlands universe was announced during Gearbox’s PAX East live stream yesterday (April 21).

Gearbox Entertainment Company CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed the sequel would feature “all-new characters and all-new stories from the Borderlands”, adding that the interactive fiction style of the original Tales From The Borderlands will be being brought back for this follow-up.

There are more stories to explore in the #Borderlands universe. An all new Tales from the Borderlands adventure is coming in 2022 from @GearboxOfficial and @2K. Stay tuned for a full announcement this summer! pic.twitter.com/xsFbRZ5eHo — Borderlands (@Borderlands) April 21, 2022

Notably, Telltale won’t be developing this new title, with Pitchford saying 2K will publish it whilst the game will be developed “in-house” at Gearbox Software. Tales From The Borderlands has been in the works for a few years and will be shown off in the summer, with no release date currently set.

Exactly how Gearbox is designing the narrative elements of this sequel is yet to be determined, as the original Tales From The Borderlands followed a gameplay style used by Telltale in all of its interactive narrative titles. Whether or not the game will follow a five episode release schedule is also still unknown.

Currently, Telltale is working on a sequel to The Wolf Among Us, which is set to begin its episodic release schedule sometime in 2023.

Multiple characters in Tales From The Borderlands made appearances in Borderlands 3, which released in 2019. Some fans are calling for this Tales From The Borderlands sequel to fill in the gaps between the narrative-adventure game and the third game in the series, but Pitchford’s mention of new characters seems to indicate that the previous game’s characters will have little-to-no involvement.

