‘Tales of Arise’ becomes fastest-selling game in the Tales franchise

Tales of Arise has shipped over 1million copies world-wide, making it the fastest selling game in the Tales franchise.

In the announcement on Twitter, we also learned that total shipments for the entire Tales series have reached 25million units.

The franchise spans 17 main titles, as well as multiple spin-offs, so the number demonstrates just what a huge success Tales of Arise has been. The 1million figure includes sales on every platform since the game launched in Japan on September 9 and worldwide on September 10.

The Tales of YouTube channel was so delighted by the news that it published a thank you video in honour of the accomplishment.

The news will come as no surprise to anyone paying attention to the game on Steam as it reached over 55,00 peak players at the weekend.

Tales of Arise was the first console game release of the franchise in five years, following Tales of Berseria‘s release on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

The game hasn’t caught up with other installments yet, although there’s plenty of time for that to happen. Right now, the three best selling games worldwide according to Bandai Namco are Tales of Destiny with 1.72million copies sold, Tales of Vesperia at 2.37million (including its remaster release) and Tales of Symphonia with 2.4million copies (also including its remaster).

When we reviewed Tales Of Arise, we gave it four stars out of five. “One of the best JRPGs in years, Tales of Arise isn’t perfect and suffers from a clumsy beginning but exciting combat and plenty of features that ensure it doesn’t mess about with your free time mean you’ll barely remember its issues.”

