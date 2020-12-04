‘Tales Of’ series to host 25th anniversary stream later this month

The Tales Of series will be getting a 25th anniversary later this month with expected game news.

The announcement was made on the official website and a Japanese translation reveals that the stream will focus on Tales Of series mobile games, events, anniversary merchandise, as well as talks from the creators of the series and musical performances. The stream will air on December 15 at 11pm GMT via YouTube.

December 15 marks 25 years since the release of Tales of Phantasia for the Super Famicom. Since then the series has spawned 18 entries of the classic JRPG series, right up until the PS4 and Xbox One era with Tales Of Berseria.

Advertisement

A 19th title was initially intended to be released this year in the form of Tales Of Arise, however, Bandai Namco made the decision to delay the game indefinitely. According to the game’s producer Yusuke Tomizawa, reasons for the delay revolved around the on-going coronavirus pandemic and the team needed “more time” to develop the game.

There’s no word on whether Tales Of Arise will be making an appearance during the 25th anniversary stream.

The Yakuza series will also be joining the Tales Of in delivering an anniversary stream throughout December. Yakuza will be celebrating 15 year since the original game was released on the PS2.

With the latest release Yakuza: Like A Dragon which has dramatically shifted the series to turn-based combat, the stream aims to look at the past, present and future of the series, meaning the next instalment could be making an appearance.