Tanjiro Kamado’s voice actor would “love” to play ‘Demon Slayer’ on Switch

The voice actor behind Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer would “love” to play the Nintendo Switch release of The Hinokami Chronicles.

In a recent interview with NME, the voice behind Tanjiro Kamado, Zach Aguilar, discussed his time playing the popular katana-wielding character in the series, film, and video game adaptations.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is set to release on Nintendo Switch next month on June 9, and when asked if he was going to play the game, Aguilar said he’d love to try it out.

“I love using my Nintendo Switch! It’s such a great console, and I like bringing mine with me when I travel,” Aguilar said. “I don’t often get time to use it, but I’d love to try the Switch version once it comes out!”

The voice actor also spoke on the qualities of Tanjiro Kamado’s character, specifically the characteristics he shares with him.

“Tanjiro’s kindness has always stood out to me. He tries to empathise with everyone, even his enemies, and I think that sort of viewpoint is admirable (something that I would like to strive for),” he said. “He’s a very determined person that sticks to his morals, and I can relate to his endless persistence in achieving his goals.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Zach Aguilar also shared his favourite scenes to record in the video game version, saying he enjoyed revisiting the anime.

The Hinokami Chronicles originally launched on October 15 last year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

