‘Taxi Chaos’ is a spiritual successor to ‘Crazy Taxi’ arriving next year

A spiritual successor to Crazy Taxi is arriving next year known as Taxi Chaos.

Fans of the classic arcade racer will be excited to find a new lease of life in Taxi Chaos, which is set to hit PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on February 23, 2021.

Despite being heavily influenced by Crazy Taxi, the game is said to be distributed by Sega themselves, the original creators of the game, per Nintendo Life.

The first trailer gives a nostalgic glimpse at the gameplay, showing that Taxi Chaos is heavily inspired by the iconic racer. Described as a modern take on classic taxi games, the title will have players dashing from taxi fare to the next in the fastest time possible, while also keeping their demands happy on-route.

Taxi Chaos’ displays beautiful, colourful modern visuals with a massive open city to discover. As the game progresses, more cars will become available to unlock.

Check out the trailer below:

The past week has seen many loved franchises returning with spiritual successors. Alongside Taxi Chaos, a new horror title known as The Calisto Protocol is in the works, seemingly being very reminiscent of the Dead Space series. The title even has Dead Space’s creator helming the project.

Back 4 Blood was also announced and aims to continue the legacy of the Left 4 Dead series. A beta will be available on PC before its full launch next year.

Death Stranding has also taken a leaf out of Cyberpunk 2077’s book, infusing some of its gameplay mechanics in a newly released update.