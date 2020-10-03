‘Team Fortress 2’ has received huge Halloween update

Despite releasing 12 years ago, Valve has updated the multiplayer shooter Team Fortress 2 with a new Halloween themed update.

The latest set of inclusions comes from the game’s community, who have continued to support the game over a decade later. Its being dubbed ‘Scream Fortress XII’ and follows a yearly tradition of Halloween themed additions. The update is available now and will the event will run until November 7.

In the latest iteration, the main inclusion is four brand-new maps, all based around the spooky holiday season. The maps included are Megalo, Bloodwater, Hassle Castle and Moldergrove. A Wicked Windfall Case has also been added, which contains 22 cosmetic items, a chance to receive one of 6 new community-created Halloween-restricted items or a new taunt. 19 new community effects and 15 new community war paints have also been added.

New and returning Halloween contracts for Team Fortress 2 have also been brought into the mix. Soul Gargoyles from last year’s event also make an appearance and task players to eliminate enemies, complete map objectives, and collect Soul Gargoyles that spawn across the map. By levelling these up, players will receive unique rewards.

General bug fixes and gameplay tweaks have been made, too. The full patch notes for the update can be read here.

Team Fortress 2’s new update is already proving popular amongst the community, as Esports consultant and insider Rob Breslau revealed on Twitter that the game has seen its highest player peak since 2012.

Team Fortress 2 reached its highest player peak ever (since 2012) with today's new major update from Valve, 13 years after release. the TF2 community is still very much alive, if only Valve would treat it as such pic.twitter.com/jYDzWZ17Ld — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 2, 2020

Team Fortress 2 isn’t the only game by Valve to receive substantial community support. Left 4 Dead 2 has recently received a huge update titled The Last Stand, which was also built from the community and gained full support from Valve.

The team behind the recent Half-Life: Alyx stated earlier this year that it wishes to work on a “full-scale” non VR title in the franchise. Half-Life: Alyx marked the first entry in the series for 13 years.

Fans have also managed to mod Hideo Kojima’s PT into Half-Life: Alyx. PT was originally intended to be a demo for the since cancelled Silent Hills and has become a cult-classic in its own right.