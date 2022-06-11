Team17-published ‘Sunday Gold’ releases later this year

Publisher Team17 and developer BKOM Studios have announced a brand new point-and-click adventure turn-based combat game called Sunday Gold.

READ MORE: ‘Card Shark’ review: cheat the rich in a unique indie with plenty of aces up its sleeve

Sunday Gold dons a comic book art style and has a relatively dark tone. As for what will be involved, the game’s Steam description shares the following: “Once bustling and full of life, the city of London is in a dark and dismal state. Unemployment and homelessness are at an all-time high. Ethical boundaries are being stretched to their limit and corrupt billionaire, Kenny Hogan, is up to no good.”

Advertisement

The player controls a trio of criminals, Frank, Sally, and Gavin, as they work to take down Kenny. Beside violent turn-based combat, the game also features some puzzles. “Explore each room and solve a combination of observation, deduction, and inventory puzzles to progress on your mission,” explains the Steam page.

Team17 is perhaps most well known for creating the iconic Worms franchise and publishing several major titles since then, while BKOM Studios has only worked on the soon-to-be-released Zorro The Chronicles.

The title is set to release on Steam in 2022 and can be wishlisted now.

In other news, Team Ranger’s Outpost has received a brand new in-game trailer showing a detailed look at the upcoming base-building shooter.