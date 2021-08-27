Team17 reveals huge list of games and release dates at Gamescom 2021

Publisher Team17 has confirmed a huge list of newly released and upcoming games during Gamescom 2021.

A Team17 showreel was shown during last night’s Future Games Show at Gamescom showcase (August 26).

Among these was the newly announced Trepang2, a fast-paced horror first-person shooter coming to Steam in 2022. Not a sequel despite the number, it is the debut game from Trepang Studios, following an enhanced soldier on a mission of revenge in an explosive single-player campaign that combines superpowers and brutal melee combat with its gunplay.

Advertisement

The showreel included games that have just released, including hand-drawn puzzle platformer Greak: Memories of Azur, dungeon-crawling roguelike Crown Trick (out now on PC and Nintendo Switch, though only releases on PS4 and Xbox One on September 7), and WWII FPS Hell Let Loose, which has also been announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – it also has a free-to-play beta on PS5 happening right now.

Resource management game Honey, I Joined A Cult tasks players with creating, operating, and growing a cult during the 1970s and will be available on Steam Early Access on September 14. Meanwhile, brutal post-apocalyptic survival management simulator Sheltered 2 releases on September 21 for PC.

Roguelike The Unliving is another early access game that is coming in October 26, while November will see currently-in-early-access dwarven mining colony sim Hammerting get its full release on November 16, along with kooky culinary adventure Epic Chef.

Finally, further on the horizon in 2022, along with Trepang 2, is action RPG Batora: Lost Haven and narrative-driven RPG Broken Roads.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Gamescom 2021 Awards winners have been revealed, with Elden Ring leading with four awards, including Best of Gamescom, Best PlayStation Game, Best RPG, and Best Action Adventure.