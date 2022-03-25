‘Teamfight Tactics’ 12.6 patch notes reveal major attack damage reductions

Riot Games has revealed details about the upcoming patch 12.6 for Teamfight Tactics – check out the notes below.

Patch 12.6 is currently scheduled for release March 30 and will reduce attack damage across the board in Teamfight Tactics.

The patch also makes changes to the amount of time Teamfight Tactics players will have to choose augments while damage caused by both Electrocharge and Luden’s Echo will now scale up based on the current stage.

You can read the full 12.6 patch notes for Teamfight Tactics below:

Combat Recap Interface Changes

Tab: Toggle combat recap

A: Toggle left opponent panel

S: Cycle between damage dealt, damage taken, and healing

Augments

You can no longer be offered three economy Augments in the same round

Time to choose 1st Augment: 45 to 43 seconds

Time to choose second and third Augments: 60 to 58 seconds

Time to choose Augments in Hyper Roll: 35 to 33 seconds

Electrocharge’s damage now scales up based on the current stage (starts at stage two, max at stage five = Hyper Roll stage eight)

Electrocharge I: 60 to 50/65/80/95

Electrocharge II: 90 to 75/95/115/135

Electrocharge III: 120 to 90/120/150/180

Luden’s Echo’s damage now scales up based on the current stage (Starts at stage two, max at stage five = Hyper Roll stage eight)

Luden’s Echo I: 100 to 70/90/110/130

Luden’s Echo II: 150 to 100/125/150/175

Luden’s Echo III: 200 to 140/180/220/260

Innovator Heart Tier: Silver to Gold

Innovator Soul removed

Share the Spotlight (Socialite) bonus stats percent: 125 per cent to 100 per cent

So Small (Yordle) Tier: Silver to Gold

So Small (Yordle) Dodge chance: 25 per cent to 30 per cent

So Small (Yordle) now makes your Yordles smaller

Traits

Enforcer (2/4) piece to (3) piece

Enforcer stun duration: three seconds to four seconds

Hextech: now scales up based on the number of Augments in the Hexcore.

Hextech bonus Shield and Magic Damage per Augment: 20 per cent

Hextech base Shield: 120/170/340/600 to 100/150/300/400

Hextech base Magic Damage: 15/30/60/120 to 15/25/50/80

Attack Damage Reduction

Caitlyn Attack Damage: 50 to 45

Illaoi Attack Damage: 70 to 60

Nocturne Attack Damage: 50 to 45

Twitch Attack Damage: 50 to 45

Camille Attack Damage: 50 to 45

Corki Attack Damage: 65 to 55

Quinn Attack Damage: 60 to 55

Rek’Sai Attack Damage: 60 to 55

Swain Attack Damage: 45 to 40

Talon Attack Damage: 50 to 45

Warwick Attack Damage: 50 to 45

Zyra Attack Damage: 50 to 40

Ekko Attack Damage: 65 to 55

Gangplank Attack Damage: 75 to 65

Gnar Attack Damage: 70 to 60

Lucian Attack Damage: 60 to 55

Miss Fortune Attack Damage: 60 to 55

Senna Attack Damage: 70 to 60

Vex Attack Damage: 50 to 45

Zac Attack Damage: 70 to 60

Alistar Attack Damage: 100 to 90

Draven Attack Damage: 75 to 70

Irelia Attack Damage: 80 to 70

Jhin Attack Damage: 90 to 85

Kha’Zix Attack Damage: 90 to 85

Sivir Attack Damage: 70 to 65

Vi Attack Damage: 80 to 70

Jayce Attack Damage: 90 to 85

Jinx Attack Damage: 88 to 80

Tahm Kench Attack Damage: 80 to 70

Zeri Attack Damage: 85 to 75

Units: Tier 1

Caitlyn Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.8

Units: Tier 2

Swain Death’s Hand Damage: 225/300/450 to 250/350/500

Swain Death’s Hand Healing: 225/250/350 to 250/300/350

Units: Tier 3

Malzahar max Mana nerf: 30/60 to 50/80

Malzahar Attack Speed: 0.65 to 0.7

Malzahar Malefic Visions damage: 600/825/950 to 650/900/1025

Units: Tier 4

Irelia max Mana nerf: 0/30 to 0/40

Irelia Bladesurge base Damage: 75/100/600 to 60/90/550

Units: Tier 5

Galio Colossal Entrance base Damage: 150/225/9001 to 125/175/9001

Galio Colossal Entrance percent max Health Damage: 6 per cent to 8 per cent

Galio Colossal EntranceStun Duration: 1/1.5/10 to 1.5/1.5/10

Jayce (Ranged) Shock Blast modified 3 attacks Attack Damage scaling: 170/180/500 to 170/175/500

Jayce (Ranged) bonus Attack Damage: 45/70/1000 to 45/60/500

Silco Unstable Concoction buff duration: 6/6/6 to 6/7/10

Silco Unstable Concoction explosion radius is now double the size at three stars

Zeri Bugfix: Zeri is no longer capped at 1.0 Attack Speed

Zeri Lightning Crash (passive) bonus on hit magic Damage per bullet: 11/22/44 to 10/20/40

Items

Edge of Night: Units who are stealthed can now attack and cast abilities

Augments

Component Grab Bag can no longer grant three of the same components

Cybernetic Shell I/II/III Armor: 30/45/60 to 25/35/50

Golden Egg: added a Tactician’s Crown to the 100 gold loot drop. Reduced the gold amount to 75 gold

Golden Ticket chance for free reroll: 40 per cent to 45 per cent

High End Shopping bonus Gold: 5g to 8g

Lifelong Learning bonus Ability Power when you live: 2 to 3

Rich Get Richer starting Gold: 12 to 14

Sharpshooter (Twinshot) bounce reduced damage: 60 per cent to 66 per cent

Smoke Bomb (Assassin) Health threshold for activation: 60 per cent to 70 per cent

Tiny Titans is no longer available on Stage four to six

Titanic Force bonus Attack Damage from max Health percentage: 3 per cent to 2.5 per cent

Woodland Trinket Clone Health: 300 to 360

Radiant Relics, Golden Egg, Future Sight option Mistral (Radiant Zephyr) team-wide Attack Speed: 20 per cent to 10 per cent

Traits

Innovator Mechanical Scarab, Reflective Barrier, damage reduction: 25 per cent to 20 per cent

Innovator Mechanical Bear, Power Surge, ally buff Attack Damage & Ability Power: 20 to 15

Units: Tier 1

Ezreal Mystic Shot Attack Speed boost per cast: 20 per cent to 18 per cent

Units: Tier 2

Corki Bombardment Damage: 200/260/333 to 190/245/315

Rek’Sai max Mana buff: 60/90 to 60/80

Sejuani Health: 750 to 850

Units: Tier 3

Zac Yoink! Damage reduction: 50 per cent to 60 per cent

Units: Tier 4

Draven Spinning Axes Damage: 120/150/400 to 100/125/400

Double Up patch notes

Reinforcements

Reinforcements will not start their deployment countdown until a minimum amount of time, 7 seconds, has passed in combat.

Player Damage

Player damage calculation adjusted; as a result, player damage has been slightly increased.

Traits

Context: Mercenary can give a team full loss-streak credit with only one member of the pair (the Mercenary player) taking losses. This effectively cuts the Health cost of loss-streaking with Mercenary in half, which makes Mercenary too powerful in the hands of experienced and coordinated pairs.

When a Mercenary player and their partner both lose in the same PvP round, the dice become luckier. When a Mercenary player loses and their partner wins in the same PvP round, the dice do not become luckier, but will get luckier the next time this happens in a – PvP round. The dice still roll (and reset their luckiness) at the start of every planning phase.

Mobile Corner

End of Game Screen Buffs

Augments are now visible on the end of game screen

Bug Fixes

Zeri is no longer capped at 1.0 Attack Speed

Death is the Cure: Renata’s poison in Teamfight Tactics should now always properly be removed after she dies

Lucian and Corki’s attacks can now crit while the Sharpshooter Augment is active

Spells will no longer crit without Jeweled Gauntlet when empowered by the Innovator 7 Dragon

Irelia and Kha’zix will no longer target untargetable units with their Abilities

Corki’s spell will no longer fizzle and instead find a new target if the one he was firing at died

Double Trouble will now always grant a 2-star unit when you 3-star a unit, even if no copies are left in the pool

Dragon’s Claw no longer triggers against the first tick of Talon’s Ability

Tahm Kench will properly spit out or digest enemies in his belly when he dies

Double Up: Mutants units without the Mutant trait active no longer gain bonuses when allied units die while being reinforced from their partners activation of Voracious Appetite.

In other news, Bungie has revealed that the recent wave of Destiny 2 video takedowns were “fraudulent”.