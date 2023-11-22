‘Teamfight Tactics’ kicks off Remix Rumble update with genre-bending Steve Aoki track

Riot Games has celebrated the launch of its latest Teamfight Tactics set, Remix Rumble, by releasing a new track with DJ Steve Aoki.

Launched yesterday (November 21), Remix Rumble is a musical-themed set for Riot Games’ auto-battler Teamfight Tactics (TFT). In it, players buy and upgrade units that fight automatically on a chess-style board.

In Remix Rumble, familiar Riot Games Music projects such as K-pop group K/DA and metal band Pentakill make appearances, and players’ soundtracks are remixed depending on which musical genres their units belong to.

As part of this, Riot has shared a music video for the track ‘Remix Rumble’, which features Steve Aoki. Like the game mode itself, ‘Remix Rumble’ plays with a number of musical styles, while its video features a bunch of familiar faces from TFT – along with Aoki’s iconic cake toss.

Watch it below:

Additionally, Riot Games has partnered with BandLab to let players make their own remixes, with stems available here. These tracks can be submitted here, and Aoki’s favourites will be played live during a listening party on November 29.

On working with Aoki for the track, Riot Games composer Kole Hicks said the process was “pretty interesting”.

“Initially I sent over stems for two songs in four of our different styles; classical, jazz, metal, and hip hop,” Hicks shared. “From that, Steve picked a few elements that resonated with him and he built the remix, which was based on the overall concept of having those different musical styles weave together, but still also sound great as a standalone remix track.”

“Then from that remix I took Steve’s stems and built, edited, and added a few additional elements to create a custom music track that would work with our video,” he added. “So, specifically for the cinematic, Steve’s remix utilizes our in-game music as a core through-line and then I used Steve’s remix as a foundation for our video.”

It’s been a busy month for Riot’s music side. Over the weekend (November 19), Riot group Heartsteel – featuring EXO’s Baekhyun – and K-pop girl group NewJeans performed at the game’s World Championship in Seoul.

NME Networks and Bandlab are both part of Caldecott Music Group.