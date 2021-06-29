‘Teardown’ developer adds new difficulty and accessibility options in update

Tuxedo Labs has released an update for their voxel heist sim Teardown, which adds new accessibility and difficulty options.

There are now six new options which allow players to adjust the difficulty of the game, in order create an experience that is fitting for them.

A message on the options screen says “We have done our best to balance the difficulty in Teardown to what we think is an appropriate level of challenge. If you think the game is too hard. too easy, or just want a more relaxed experience, you can make adjustments here.”

Developer Dennis Gustafsson tweeted a screenshot of the new difficulty options in Teardown saying: “I know there are mixed opinions about these kind of settings. Personally I’m very thankful whn games offer them and there are many games I would just have quit playing without them.”

Today we released a Teardown update with difficulty/accessibility options. I know there are mixed opinions about these kind of settings. Personally I'm very thankful when games offer them and there are many games I would just have quit playing without them. What's your opinion? pic.twitter.com/KSUNZ6NGuY — Dennis Gustafsson (@tuxedolabs) June 28, 2021

The options are split into both campaign and sandbox modes, the former letting you adjust alarm time, ammo count, whether damage is a factor, and the giving players the ability to skip missions.

Sandbox mode is similar, allowing you either enable or disable access to all missions and tools, regardless of whether they have been unlocked in the campaign mode or not.

Teardown is still in Early Access on Steam, and Gustafsson plans to have keep the title in early access throughout 2021, though release ultimately relies on player feedback.

