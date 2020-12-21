Watch demo footage from an unreleased ‘Simpsons’ game

A YouTuber has discovered a 20-year-old tech demo from an unreleased The Simpsons game.

The tech demo for the game, titled The Simpsons: Bug Squad!, was discovered and shared by YouTube account DreamcasticChannel. According to the Toutuber, the Bug Squad demo was prepared for Fox Interactive by the now-defunct Red Lemon Studio in 2000, but was never fully developed as an official game.

The tech demo, which runs on the Sega Dreamcast, does not include any music or sound effects, and follows a bug as it explores the iconic interior of the Simpson house. The video also showcases the game’s mechanics, accompanied by narration by DreamcasticChannel.

Check out the footage below.

Following the release of the video, Red Lemon Studio co-founder Andy Campbell reached out to DreamtasticChannel to share more about the tech demo. “Oh my! Not seen that for 20 years! We had a great coder who had developed an amazing cell shading engine for [the Dreamcast]. I knew Fox pretty well, so this was a demo we created and I pitched to them. We were never commissioned, so this was technically never an official title in development,” Campbell said.

“This was a trip down memory lane,” he added. “The tech was great, developed by a guy call Rich Evans, great coder. Bug Squad concept came from Jamie Grant if I remember. A great art team built the models. The tech was also pitched as a production tool for the show itself. No game made though.”

Sega’s Dreamcast console was discontinued in 2001, shortly after The Simpsons: Bug Squad!’s demo was designed.

In other Sega news, the studio will reportedly distribute the recently announced Taxi Chaos in February next year. The game will release on current-gen consoles, and will be a spiritual successor to the iconic Crazy Taxi franchise.