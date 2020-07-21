Techland postpones release of ‘Hellraid’ DLC for ‘Dying Light’ by a month

Techland has pushed back the release of Dying Light’s upcoming Hellraid DLC by a month.

The DLC, which is based on the developer’s cancelled 2015 game Hellraid, was originally supposed to launch this Thursday (July 23). However, the Techland has now pushed back its released to August 13 for PC, and August 14 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, following a recent beta test.

“We received tons of great feedback during our beta of Dying Light – Hellraid. Big thanks to everyone who participated! We’re hell-bent on applying your suggestions, so we will be launching the new game mode [in] August,” the developer stated.

The Hellraid DLC is set to transport players to a fantasy setting where they will battle demonic creatures with medieval swords, axes and hammers. Players can reach the new realm via an arcade machine that has mysteriously appeared in the basement of the Dying Light tower.

The new mode will be procedurally generated, granting players bounties to complete and rewarding gamers with new prizes as they revisit the fortress. Players can take the mode on solo or in co-op for up to four players, working together to improve Hellraid rankings and earn access to new weapons to take back to the main game.

Dying Light is currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Hellraid can be pre-purchased on Steam for PC now.