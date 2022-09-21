‘Ted Lasso’ is coming to ‘FIFA 23’ with AFC Richmond

EA has announced that Apple TV‘s Ted Lasso is coming to FIFA 23, with the fictional manager and his team – AFC Richmond – appearing at launch.

Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis in the show of the same name, will be a selectable manager of AFC Richmond in FIFA 23‘s career mode. However, fans will be able to take Lasso’s expertise to whichever club suits them.

As for AFC Richmond, players can manage the team with Lasso or another manager, including real-world managers or a custom-made character. The squad will be joined by several of its star players – Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas – and its home stadium of Nelson Road will also appear in FIFA 23.

“It’s so fucking cool to be in FIFA” shared Brett Goldstein, who plays Kent in the show. “I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but fuck it, totally worth it. I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious.”

Meanwhile, Sudeikis said that being added to FIFA is “a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas.”

“Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks,” added Sudeikis. “We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favourite AFC Richmond characters.”

EA has added that Ted Lasso-related content in FUT and Pro Clubs will be available through “objectives, challenges, and rewards, designed to be attainable by all players from launch” – including “Ted Lasso and Coach Beard manager items, AFC Richmond kits and other FUT club and stadium vanity items including badges, flags and more, in addition to Nelson Road Stadium being included in Pro Clubs.”

FIFA 23 is set to launch on September 27, and EA recently shared that it will be launching with an “absolutely vital” new anti-cheat.