‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ gets dark in ‘The Last Ronin’ trailer

TMNT: The Last Ronin was announced in THQ Nordic‘s Digital Showcase 2023, based on the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles graphic novel of the same name.

In this story, Michelangelo is the only surviving brother. The Foot Clan killed the rest of the turtles and Master Splinter, leaving Michelangelo to roam the streets of a devastated New York City to wreak his revenge. Check it out below:

“Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost,” read the press release supplied by THQ Nordic.

“From the minds of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and based on the best-selling comic book event by Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado, and the Escorza Brothers: the official video game adaptation of TMNT: The Last Ronin.”

While no launch window was specifically stated, TMNT: The Last Ronin is on its way to PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5.

Appreciably, this is a darker turn for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Earlier this year, Paramount Global senior vice president for games and emerging media Doug Rosen said that the game is similar to God Of War.

Rosen also seemed to suggest that flashback scenes would let characters like Leonardo, Donatello and Raphael be playable before they meet their ends. He mentioned that the game is a “few years off” from a launch, so we would expect this to be the most we’ll see of TMNT: The Last Ronin for a while yet.

