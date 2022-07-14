‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ sold 1million copies in its first week

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was released in June across Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC to widely positive reviews. Now, Tribute Games has revealed the beat ‘em up side scroller sold over 1million copies in its first week.

According to the tweet from Tribute Games, the co-op hit managed to sell 1million copies, which the studio says “calls for a mondo pizza party with tubular toppings!”

Speaking about the achievement, Tribute said: “We are humbled to have so many people sharing our love of the turtles,” before concluding, “Thanks again to all of you all over the globe and in Dimension X!”

💥Cowabunga!

We are humbled to have so many people sharing our love of the Turtles!

One million copies sold in its first week calls for a mondo pizza party with tubular toppings!🍕

Thanks again to all of you all over the globe and in Dimension X! pic.twitter.com/x7kkJS6fbF — Tribute Games (@TributeGames) July 13, 2022

Advertisement

This is even more impressive due to Shredder’s Revenge being a day one title for Xbox Game Pass, meaning many players will not have paid full price for the title.

At launch, Tribute Games’ narrative designer Yannick Belzil said that it was “extremely exciting” to have TMNT‘s original voice actors return to their roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

“These characters are somewhat set in stone, thanks to their performances. So for me, and all of us, it felt legitimising in a way to have their voices in the game,” said Belzil.

With the success of Shredder’s Revenge, fans of the game or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series could now be looking for another turtle-shaped itch to scratch. They might want to turn their hand to the upcoming Cowabunga Collection which releases for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

In other news, Nintendo has agreed to acquire Dynamo Pictures, a Tokyo-based visual content producer, with the acquisition set to close on October 3 in an effort to “strengthen the planning and production structure of visual content in the Nintendo group.”