‘Tekken 7’ is the best selling game in the series at over 9million copies

Tekken 7 has now reached the highest number of sales in the series, hitting the 9million milestone.

The news comes via a Twitter post from Tekken 7’s director, Katsuhiro Harada, which also reveals that the series has sold a total of 53million copies overall. Tekken 7 originally released in arcades back in 2015, before a port of the game came to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2017.

The game isn’t just a commercial hit, but it received positive reception across the board from critics and players alike. The game received healthy post-launch in the years following its release, with the final character of Season Pass 4, Lidia Sobieska, and the Island Paradise stage being released March 23, 2021. The game will also be appearing at this year’s EVO fighting game tournament.

The Tekken franchise as a whole has remained one of the most iconic and seminal fighting games since its inception in 1994 at arcades. As well as having a continuous output of mainline entries, the franchise has also had its fill of spin-offs, along with a cancelled Street Fighter crossover.

Although there’s currently no word on the future of the franchise as of the time of publication, it seems likely that there could be some kind of reveal at EVO. Whether that theoretical announcement would be more DLC for Tekken 7, a new spin-off, or the next mainline entry for current generation consoles is unknown, but the long period of silence gives the impression that something new is in the works.

