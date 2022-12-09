Tekken 8 reveals a returning character in new trailer

Tekken 8 has released a new gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2022, although Bandai Namco still hasn’t slapped a release date on the game.

The reveal video, embedded below, shows legendary Tekken characters Jin and Kazuya fighting on the side of a volcano, before it shows them brawling in a variety of different locations, something that Tekken boss Katsuhiro Harada came onstage to reveal was running in real time, in-engine.

Tekken 8 is now teasing the return of several original characters, with Kazuya, Jin, Paul Pheonix, King and even Jun Kazama all returning to the series. This is Jun’s first appearance in the mainline Tekken universe since Tekken 2. Lars and Jack 8 round out the announced roster so far.

Tekken 8 is coming to PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S and was announced in September this year. It’s the first entry in the series since Tekken 7 appeared in arcades in 2015, although most players didn’t play it until it jumped to home consoles in 2017.

Back in September, Harada said: “The team at Bandai Namco Studios has been hard at work to bring groundbreaking new features to Tekken 8, pushing the feeling of power in battles continuously further by harnessing the power of the latest generation of consoles. We can’t wait to show you more in the months to come.”