‘Tekken 8’ trailer reveals return of Steve Fox

Tekken 8‘s new trailer has revealed the return of Steve Fox in the upcoming fighting game.

Steve Fox is described by the reveal trailer as being a “counter-punching paragon”, before showing off gameplay of the character in action, performing combos on his enemies and decimating all opposition with his fists.

Fox first appeared in Tekken 4 and has featured in every mainline Tekken title since that game. He’s the son of Nina Williams (sort of, it’s complicated) and a boxer, meaning that his fighting style is a little more brutal than some of the other fighters in the game.

Tekken 8 is scheduled to release on January 26 next year and will be available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. 32 playable characters have been confirmed for the base game, with four characters being added in the first season of DLC.

Other characters that have been officially confirmed include Reina, Panda, Alisa Bosconovitch, Feng Wei, Yoshimitsu, Raven, Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Lars Alexandersson, and Leroy Smith.

The title was first announced in September last year, after a teaser for the game was played during Tekken 7‘s EVO tournament at EVO 2022.

Curiously, no guest characters have been announced for Tekken 8 yet, as previous games featured fighters from other media franchises such as Negan Smith (The Walking Dead), Noctis Lucis Caelum (Final Fantasy XV), Akuma (Street Fighter), Geese Howard (SNK Fatal Fury) and Gon (Gon).

It’s possible that Tekken 8 won’t feature any guest characters, or that the developers are waiting for a big event such as The Game Awards to reveal big multimedia crossovers.

