‘Tekken X Street Fighter’ is not cancelled, mistranslation to blame

Tekken X Street Fighter developer Katsuhiro Harada confirmed on Twitter earlier today (June 22) that the game isn’t cancelled.

Harada tweeted the news following numerous recent reports that the fighting game had been cancelled. Said reports were based on an interview in which Harada was mistranslated as saying the game was dead.

Harada explained the mistranslation in a TwitLonger post, blaming the error on the word Okura-iri which was translated as meaning the project had died. Harada has confirmed that the meaning behind the word is that it has been shelved, or put on hold for the time being.

Not in my first language to be very difficult and very labor intensive. I'm sure my interviews have given some misunderstandings, at least nearly half of them so far. I'm prepared for some misunderstandings, but I want everyone to know that there are many cases like this. https://t.co/B2HJRMQsTi — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) June 21, 2021

Although the title is currently on hold, Harada is still hopeful the team can continue development at some point: “We are still hopeful that TKxSF will resume development when the opportunity arises.”

“However, such a title cannot be moved just for the convenience of one company in terms of marketing and branding, and it also affects each other’s development resources,” added Harada.

The last time Harada provided an update on the development of the title was in 2016 when he confirmed the game was around 30% complete.

The game has been in development for over ten years and was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2010. The crossover was announced alongside Street Fighter X Tekken which released in 2012.

In an interview with Gamespot in 2016, Harada stated the reasoning behind the delay: “We don’t want to split these communities, so a good window in which to release Tekken x Street Fighter is something that’s become difficult recently. So it’s on hold for the moment.”

Street Fighter X Tekken released to mixed reviews and holds an average of 79 out of 100 on Metacritic.

