Telltale Games acquires ‘Erica’ developer to build “best-in-class narrative games”

Flavourworks, the developer of Erica and Cuttlefish, has been bought by Telltale Games to bring both teams together to build “best-in-class narrative games.”

“Fans today want to interact with their favourite IPs more deeply, and interactive narratives are a really immersive way to do that,” said Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie in a press statement (via GameSpot). “At the same time, people want to access their games from wherever they are, regardless of device or platform.”

As such, working with Flavourworks allows the Californian company to utilise its technology to deepen the emotional weight of its stories and heighten the level of interactivity.

“Flavourworks’ technology and interactive video expertise will enable us to efficiently create story-based games and reach more people through streaming and new platforms. We’re excited about what it could mean for our portfolio of games,” concluded Ottilie.

At the present moment, Flavourworks is developing Cuttlefish, a “family-friendly interactive heist game where every decision is guided by your touch”. The developer’s patented TouchVideo technology allows the player to interact with the live-action scenes – for example, the player is able to open a book by pushing their fingers across their phone screen.

“The Flavourworks’ team, technology, and creative expertise is a perfect fit for Telltale,” said Sir Ian Livingstone (CBE) of Hiro Capital, an investment company that supports both Telltale Games and Flavourworks.

“Following Telltale’s successful launch of The Expanse, with its strong reviews and excellent player feedback, I look forward to seeing what gameplay innovations a collaboration with Flavourworks will bring in building best-in-class narrative games.”

