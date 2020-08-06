‘Temtem’, the Pokémon inspired multiplayer game, is coming to consoles

Temtem is a Pokémon influenced massive multiplayer online (MMO) and has been announced to be arriving on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch in 2021.

The news was revealed during PlayStation’s State Of Play event and delivered a new trailer to signal the console port.

An announcement trailer showcases many of the game’s Pokémon inspirations such as collecting monsters, battling other players and exploring a vibrant fantasy world. Temtem operates differently to Pokémon by being an MMO and allows friends to experience the entire game cooperatively.

Players can team up with friends and embark on the adventure together, fight against other players in two vs. two battles, or socialise in Temtem‘s colourful world. The trailer highlights some of the game’s social aspects such as chatting with other players and customising your own character.

You can see the full announcement trailer below:

Temtem dropped earlier this year in early access on Steam and launched to positive reception, currently sitting at a review score of ‘Very Positive’.

The official Steam page description reads: “Every kid dreams about becoming a Temtem tamer; exploring the six islands of the Airborne Archipelago, discovering new species, and making good friends along the way. Now it’s your turn to embark on an epic adventure and make those dreams come true.”

“Catch new Temtem on Omninesia’s floating islands, battle other tamers on the sandy beaches of Deniz or trade with your friends in Tucma’s ash-covered fields. Defeat the ever-annoying Clan Belsoto and end its plot to rule over the Archipelago, beat all eight Dojo Leaders, and become the ultimate Temtem tamer!”

Many other announcements and updates were made during PlayStation’s State Of Play event. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time received a host of new details, including new playable characters and modes.

On the other hand, Sumo Digital announced Hood: Outlaws & Legends, a new multiplayer game focused around stealth.