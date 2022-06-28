Ten ‘Mega Man Battle Network’ games are coming to Switch, PS4 and PC in 2023

Capcom has revealed that ten Mega Man games are coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC in the form of the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

The announcement was made during the Nintendo Direct Mini today (June 28), confirming that the collection of games will be arriving on the handheld console in 2023. The games included in the Mega Man Battle Network Collection are as follows:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team ProtoMan

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

The Battle Network series began in 2001 with the first game Mega Man Battle Network, set in a near-future world where advanced network technology has become the norm. The Game Boy Advance games trade off platforming for grid-based battles.

“The game captured the hearts of young children as they embarked on an adventure alongside the relatable protagonist,” the official blog post reads.

The series featured combined elements of card battles and action games, and the Switch ports are set to include a high-resolution filter as well. This filter option was used in the Mega Man x Legacy Collection, but it’s making comeback, allowing players to enjoy games free of jagged edges. The filter can be turned on and off to the players liking.

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will also feature an art gallery with more than 1,000 illustrations, as well as a music collection with 150 songs. The games will only be available digitally upon release.

