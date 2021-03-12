TenZ to replace Sinatraa at ‘Valorant’ Champions Tour

Former Cloud9 gamer Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo will serve as a stand-in for Sentinels’ Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won during the Valorant Champions Tour.

Sentinels announced the news via Twitter on Friday, March 12. “We’re happy to announce that @TenZOfficial will be joining Sentinels to compete in Masters Stage 1,” said the team.

Riot Games has issued a statement regarding TenZ’s move to Sentinels, clarifying that they had adjusted the rules for roster lock-in due to the situation. They added that that TenZ’s contract is now owned by Sentinels, since players cannot play for two organisations at once.

Check out the statement below.

News of TenZ joining Sentinels comes two months after he announced that he would be stepping away from competitive gaming – as well as his team Cloud9 Blue – to pursue content creation.

The latest Sentinels roster news comes a day after it was announced that Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won was suspended from both the Valiant Champions Tour as well as Sentinels following recent allegations of sexual abuse.

The allegations first surfaced earlier this week when Won’s ex-girlfriend Cleo Hernandez released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, March 10 detailing her relationship with Won.

In a lengthy 9-page documentation of the relationship, Hernandez detailed multiple instances of alleged sexual assault, mental and emotional abuse at the hands of Won. Hernandez also included screenshots of text conversations and an audio clip of Won forcing sex on her as evidence to back up her accusations.

Both Riot Games and Sentinels have announced that they have launched investigations into the matter and that Won has been suspended until the the matter is resolved.

Won has since released a statement refuting his ex-girlfriend’s claims: “It is clear from Cleo’s recent post that she recalls our relationship differently than I do. What we do agree on is that it was unhealthy for the both of us.”

He went on to say: “I apologize to Cleo and regret how things ended, but I never assaulted her in any way. I am fully cooperating with the investigations and providing the full audio and video clips Cleo referenced in her post.”