‘Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance’ is a new RTS coming to PC in 2022

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is a new RTS from Cats Who Play, developers of Syrian Warfare, coming in 2022.

According to the game’s Steam page, “Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is a gritty RTS that puts you in the middle of the Future Wars between humanity and Legion’s synthetic intelligent machine network.”

The game’s single player campaign will see you as a commander in the Foundations faction, where you will use your army to fight Legion. Matches will be challenging, as you will have limited resources available to you during a fight. And you can recruit people to join your cause along the way.

Advertisement

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance will also have a multiplayer mode, allowing you to fight against other players online. You can do so in 1v1, 2v1, and 2v2 modes as well. Though specific gameplay details were not shown off in either the cinematic or fly-by gameplay trailers.

The cinematic trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance showed a plane and jeep shooting at one another, the plane taking down the jeep, and subsequently a terminator shooting down the plane. And the gameplay trailer just showed a camera flying across the battlefield, with no indication as to how a battle will actually play out. The game currently has no specific release date or window other than some time in 2022, and is currently only confirmed for a Steam release.

Recently announced for Terminator Resistance is the Annihilation Line DLC, which sees you fighting alongside Kyle Reese during the future war depicted in the original films. The DLC was previously hinted at last month, and is available now.

In other news, a series of patent filings from Nintendo might show off some of the mechanics we’ll see in Breath of the Wild 2.