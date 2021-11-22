‘Terminator Resistance’ Kyle Reese expansion pack could be imminent

Two years after its original release, it looks like Terminator Resistance could see a new expansion pack focused on Kyle Reese from the original movie.

First spotted by PCGamesN, developer Reef Entertainment has tweeted an intriguing message suggesting that an expansion pack may be revealed sometime this week. It might even be released, if the word “delivered” is anything to go by.

The tweet is suitably vague but references a soldier with serial number DN38416, Kyle Reese’s number. The picture of the number also includes the initials KRE.

[[ INCOMING MESSAGE FROM JOHN CONNOR: NEW MISSION PARAMETERS ]] 1.RENDEZVOUS WITH DN38416 AND HIS TEAM

2.INVESTIGATE REPORTS OF MISSING RESIDENTS IN NORTHRIDGE OUTPOST

3.FURTHER INTEL WILL BE DELIVERED NEXT WEEK pic.twitter.com/3RNpEYRb6g — Reef Entertainment (@Reef_Games) November 19, 2021

Earlier in the year, it was suggested that Reef was working on a “brand new story DLC’ expansion pack with the company tweeting “on your feet, soldier”, something that John Connor says to Reese in The Terminator.

The downside for fans is that the tweet suggests that players will “rendezvous” with Reese rather than play as him, but we will have to wait and see what happens next.

For a game that’s two years old and has not received major DLC before, it’s quite the surprise. Terminator Resistance still has not received an Xbox Series X release and developer Teyon is reportedly working on RoboCop: Rogue City now.

