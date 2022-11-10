‘Terraria’ announces its sixth “final” update

Development on Terraria seems to be coming to an end, with developer Re-Logic announcing that the game’s final update is coming in 2023.

However, it’s not the first time that Re-Logic has promised a Terraria update will be the 2D game’s last. The game’s Journey’s End update, released in 2020, was intended to be the final addition – yet five months after the update, Re-Logic released another “final” update, titled Journey’s Actual End.

Terraria’s journey did not actually end there, either. Since then, the game has seen a number of crossover events, such as with Klei Entertainment’s Don’t Starve. On top of that, Re-Logic also released the Labor Of Love update earlier this year.

Announcing Terraria‘s next update, Re-Logic admitted that “we really can’t seem to help ourselves,” to which producer Cenx added “we super mean it this time guys.”

Terraria‘s sixth “final” update is coming at a yet-unspecified date in 2023, and will feature a crossover event between with Motion Twin’s Dead Cells. The crossover comes after Terraria content was added to Dead Cells in the game’s most recent update, which was released earlier this month.

Terraria 1.4.5 is Coming in 2023 – including Terraria x Dead Cells! Visit the Terraria Community Forums for details ➡️ https://t.co/OWDAfyXcRN pic.twitter.com/ulhMJGHLDC — Terraria (@Terraria_Logic) November 7, 2022

Re-Logic is being tight-lipped about what to expect in this final update to the game, noting in a post on their official forums that “work on this update will begin in earnest when the team starts work in the new year – and after all of the needed hotfixes for 1.4.4 are completed. What will Terraria 1.4.5 contain? Well, you will just have to wait and see when the time comes.”

The developer promised more information in the “weeks and months ahead,” teasing that 2023 could be the year that crossplay becomes available in the game.

In other gaming news, Paradox has refused to rule out a potential 2023 release window for the beleaguered Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.