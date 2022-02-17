‘Terraria’ developer is back for more with a surprise new update

Almost 18 months ago, it seemed that development on ‘Terraria’ was coming to a conclusion. There was the ‘Journey’s End’ update, which was the fourth major expansion which hit in May 2020 which was designed to bring the game to a place where it was considered “complete”. However, then ‘Journey’s Actual End’ was released on October 13th, 2020, and that was it: properly finished this time. Or not, as it seems, because the developer Re-Logic is back for another update, fittingly titled the ‘Labour of Love Update’.