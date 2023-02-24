‘Terraria’ developer Jason “Leinfors” Parker has died aged 36

Re-Logic has announced that Terraria quality assurance developer Jason “Leinfors” Parker has passed away, aged 36.

The studio confirmed the news in a statement to the Terraria community. A cause of death hasn’t been announced.

In a tribute, Re-Logic said: “It is with the utmost sadness that the Re-Logic family must share the recent passing of Jason “Leinfors” Parker.”

“Jason was so much more than a teammate to each of us – he was a devoted partner, friend, and brother to us all. His passion, attention to detail, commitment to excellence, and willingness to always make the time to help everyone be better and feel better will be sorely missed. His impact to Terraria – the game, its community, and everyone that works on Terraria cannot be overstated.”

We love you all – thanks for your support in this devastating time.​ 💚💚💚 Please feel free to ask any questions, share memories of Jason/Leinfors, or just to grieve together here in this thread. pic.twitter.com/glzIVizSy5 — Terraria (@Terraria_Logic) February 23, 2023

The statement continued: “It is often said that the true mark of success for our short time here on Earth is what legacy we leave behind in the hearts and minds of others. To say that Jason left his mark would be an understatement in so many ways. We encourage everyone to take some time over the next week or two to reflect on your favorite memories of his life.”

According to the Re-Logic website, Parker’s favourite game was the original Final Fantasy. His last message on social media was posted earlier this week. “Hey everyone, just a reminder to be nice to each other,” he wrote with fans now paying tribute to him in the replies.

Re-Logic went on to say that “obviously, this is a tough time for both Jason’s family and the Re-Logic team. Please respect the privacy of the family, and understand that everyone mourns in their own way. Have patience with us as we sort out the best ways to keep things moving into the future – this will be a huge adjustment for our team.”

“Jason challenged us all to reach for a standard of excellence – and we will take the torch from him, creating things that would make him smile. We will never be able to replace him, but we will carry on with what he started,” Re-Logic added. “We know he would not have it any other way. Rest well teammate, friend, brother. We will make you proud.”