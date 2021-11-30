‘Terraria: Journey’s End’ comes to Nintendo Switch January 4

Re-logic, the developers of Terraria: Journey’s End has announced that it has set a date for the Nintendo Switch release of its 2020 update.

Journey’s End the biggest and most encompassing update for the 2011 2D world-building title, Terraria, came out for PC in 2020 and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the start of November. In a new blog post released yesterday (November 29) the developers announced that it now has an official release date for the update on Nintendo Switch for January 4.

Re-logic also expressed in the blog post the reason why it is not submitting the build before Christmas.”We know the big question will be “why can it not come out before the end of the year if you are so close right now?” The reality there is that companies – including Nintendo – are nearing the end of the year/holidays. As we all know, that means a lot of folks out on vacation and/or full company shutdowns.”

“If we were to release – say in December – this would create a scenario where if there are any bugs or issues at all, they would essentially be impossible to fix (even if DR had a fix made instantly) until probably sometime in mid-January. It is just an unfortunate dynamic of this time of year. This gets the update out just as soon as possible in the new year, avoiding that risk.”

“While we are confident in this build, every launch has some bugs, and we just don’t want to put everyone in a situation where there are issues that everyone is powerless to address. Now, that said, the team will continue to test and fix in the meantime and go ahead and get whatever else they can find already in the queue.”

