‘Terraria’ update 1.4.5 introduces dinosaur mounts and boulder rain

Terraria‘s final update will introduce new dinosaur mounts and boulder rain to the game – and players won’t be waiting much longer to get to grips with the new features.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2023

Re-Logic, the team behind the enduring action-adventure and sandbox title, has been scattering reveals about the next update in the Terraria forums (via PC Games N).

Update 1.4.5 boasts a crossover with Dead Cells, offering players the opportunity to unlock a special vanity armour set based on The Beheaded, among other references to Motion Twin‘s platformer.

Terraria 1.4.5 'the boulder update' let's discuss the latest news! pic.twitter.com/124Qq9wGze — Chippy 🌳 (@chippygamingyt) July 23, 2023

Advertisement

YouTuber ChippyGaming collated the majority of the new content coming to Terraria in 1.4.5 in a video published on July 23, and one of the additions is boulder rain. Check it out below.

As well as boulder rain, there is a suggestion that Re-Logic will create new sky islands, though one of the developers said that it’s a question of whether or not they have time for it. Furthermore, there are no new bosses as they are “outside the scope of this update.”

Update 1.4.5 will also add dinosaur mounts per the request of team member Redigit’s son. “If we add any new pets it’ll be Alma the bunny from the comics, or a rat for my daughter,” answered Redigit on the possibility of more pets.

Of course, this is unlikely to be the game’s final update. Journey’s End was intended to be Terraria‘s swansong in 2020. Then, five months after that announcement, the Journey’s Actual End update released.

Advertisement

Over the course of the last few years, Terraria has seen crossovers with One Drop and Don’t Starve Together as well as the Labor of Love update. Lastly, Redigit shared that the next update is “probably a few months off at the minimum.”

In other gaming news, tributes from across the games industry were paid to Denton Designs co-founder John Gibson, who passed away this month. “A proper legend of game development,” said Ripstone’s Paul “Paulie” Hughes of his former Imagine team member.