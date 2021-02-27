Terraria will go ahead with Google Stadia launch

After ceasing development of Terraria‘s Google Stadia port earlier this month, developer Re-Logic announced that the game will now launch as planned.

Terraria developer Re-Logic cancelled the game’s Google Stadia port after being locked out of its Google account. Andrew Spinks, the studio’s founder and co-creator of Terraria, announced on Twitter that the game will no longer launch on Stadia, explaining that Google had disabled his account for violating terms of service.

“I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge,” he said in the tweet. “Consider it burned. Terraria for Google Stadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward.”

However, in a new community forum update, Re-Logic released a statement regarding their decision to allow the launch of Terraria on Stadia.

“After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all our accounts,” the statement reads.

“Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in – as well as our partners at 505 Games – we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch [of] Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed.”

Re-Logic’s YouTube channel, which had previously shown blanked out channel art, has been reinstated indicating that the account has been unbanned. Spinks has yet to release a new statement of his own on his Twitter account.

Google recently announced that it would be closing all internal Stadia game development studios and will move resources to work with third-party developers.

“Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games,” a statement from the company explained.