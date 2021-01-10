‘Tetris’ champion Jonas Neubauer has died aged 39

Competitive Tetris player Jonas Neubauer has died suddenly at the age of 39.

According to his Twitter profile Jonas has died of a “sudden medical emergency” on January 5.

It’s with a heavy heart that we deliver the terrible news that Jonas has passed away from a sudden medical emergency.

He was the absolute best. We are devastated, overwhelmed with grief, and we already miss him dearly.

Information to follow when it becomes available. — Jonas Neubauer (@neubsauce) January 9, 2021

The Tweet continues: “He was the absolute best. We are devastated, overwhelmed with grief, and we already miss him dearly.”

Neubauer was the seven-time Classic Tetris World Champion. Profiled by VICE back in 2018, Neubauer started streaming on Twitch back in 2017 under the username “NubbinsGoody”.

Messages of support and admiration have started pouring in, praising Neubauer. The official twitter account for Tetris called the news “a tremendous loss in so many ways.”

This is a tremendous loss in so many ways. Jonas Neubauer was one of the greatest classic Tetris players of all time in skill, spirit, and kindness. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and to the entire classic Tetris community, as we all mourn his passing. https://t.co/iOJWFdBuv0 — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) January 9, 2021

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends” it continues, “and to the entire classic Tetris community, as we all mourn his passing.”

eSports personality Rod Breslau has called Neubauer’s death “an immense loss for gaming,” linked to the 2016 Classic Tetris World Championship, which featured Jonas winning his sixth World Championship since 2010, beating Jeff Moore to first place.

here's the finals of Jonas' 7th Tetris world championship win, it's worth a watch all the way through "Boom, Tetris for Jonas" will forever live on https://t.co/JlPLhUSdDH — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) January 9, 2021

A heartfelt tribute from Japanese Tetris grandmaster Tomohiro “Green Tea” Tatejima said that he was “filled in deep grief for this huge loss” and that he thought Jonas was “the greatest ambassador for Classic Tetris”.

Filled in deep grief for this huge loss. Absolutely he's the greatest ambassador of Classic Tetris.

R.I.P. Jonas Neubauer pic.twitter.com/wUd9UobYoC — りょくちゃ (@suitougreentea) January 9, 2021

A memorial fund has been established on GoFundMe, and at time of writing it has raised $37,863 of its $50,000 goal from more 645 donors.

All funds from will be donated directly to Neubauer’s spouse Heather Ito to help with the immediate needs of the family.