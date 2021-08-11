During the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Tetris Effect: Connected was announced for the Nintendo Switch with a release date of October 8.

Tetris Effect: Connected is the latest Tetris game to come to the Nintendo Switch after the battle royale Tetris 99 was released in February 2019. While Tetris 99 was a tense battle against other players where speed was key, Tetris Effect: Connected is a more relaxed experience with a chilled out soundscape and dramatic visuals.

Tetris Effect: Connected is the expanded version of the original Tetris Effect that was released in 2018. The Connected version comes with multiplayer components new to the game. These allow for a score attack mode and zone battle to be played online in friend matches and local matches. Ranked modes are also included in the updated version.

Yep, it’s possible. Yep, we’ve been working on it. And YEP, WE CAN FINALLY SAY IT: Tetris Effect: Connected is COMING TO NINTENDO SWITCH on October 8th! #IndieWorld 🤯🥳🎉✨🎇💖🐳🧜‍♀️ 25% discount for the first two weeks, too! Wish List today! https://t.co/lllodpTKJi pic.twitter.com/YNHzEb1eXu — Enhance (@enhance_exp) August 11, 2021

All versions of Tetris Effect: Connected, including the Switch version, will support cross-play. This will allow players on all systems to connect and experience the Tetris bliss together.

Tetris Effect: Connected also supports full VR play on PC and PSVR, but this will not be included in the Switch version.

The Steam page for Tetris Effect: Connected describes its style. “Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects—everything, down to the Tetriminos themselves, pulse, dance, shimmer, and explode in perfect sync with how you’re playing, making any of the game’s 30+ stages and 10+ modes something you’ll want to experience over and over again.”

