‘Tetris: The Grand Master’ coming to consoles according to ‘Tetris 99’ dev

The developer behind Tetris 99 has said that a port of the Japan-only Tetris: The Grand Master could be coming to consoles.

The vice-president of Tetris 99 and Tetris: The Grand Master developer Arika, Ichiro Mihara, has tweeted today about an announcement. First spotted by VGC, the tweet said that an announcement was supposed to be made regarding a home console port of Tetris: The Grand Master, but external factors delayed it.

Tetris: The Grand Master is an expert focused Tetris game that was only released in Japan. It is known for being the most challenging version of Tetris, with up to 999 levels of play. It was also the first game in the series to introduce 20g gravity. With this, tetrominoes don’t gently descend the screen. Instead, they appear at the bottom with only half a second to position them. The original Tetris: The Grand Master was released in Japanese arcades in 1998 and received sequels in 2000 and 2005.

The tweet said, “The announcement we had planned for today regarding the TGM series for home use can not yet be released, due to circumstances outside of Arika.”

Mihara continues, “We are also considering a new TGM game, but the licensors have asked us to make it conditional on the ‘success’ of the game, which is very fair, so we will do that.”

Mihara also suggested that if the Grand Master franchise does well on home consoles, it could become a more commonly developed side of the series. “In other words, if the TGM series comes out for home use and it’s a big hit, it’ll be accepted as one of the ‘fields’ in Tetris.”

